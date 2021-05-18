PopularCoin (POP) Trading 36.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market cap of $608,878.31 and $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.00700912 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00080893 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,295.37 or 1.00076258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.00328608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010026 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.