Populous Price Hits $3.04 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Populous has a market capitalization of $161.65 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00007017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01486864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00063876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00118201 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.