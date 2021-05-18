Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP William David Robertson Sells 4,100 Shares

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,014. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.