Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.37. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 1,431 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $589.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $546,078.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,506.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,326 shares of company stock worth $1,303,487 over the last ninety days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

