PotCoin Market Cap Hits $4.76 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $6,284.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,096.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.92 or 0.07800966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.70 or 0.02495834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.11 or 0.00674281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00201394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.59 or 0.00780100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.85 or 0.00666359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.11 or 0.00579390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006875 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,173,196 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.