Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of PWCDF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

