Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.17% of Power Integrations worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,834 shares of company stock worth $2,005,807. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

