PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.
PPL has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.
Shares of PPL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
See Also: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.