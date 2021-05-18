PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

PPL has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

