PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.32 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PQG. CL King increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of PQG opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

