Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.91 and traded as high as C$3.00. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 93,540 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.72.

In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 15,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,722,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,932,195.10.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

