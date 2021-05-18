Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells Sells 132,054 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $2,289,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,752.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Water alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Jay Wells sold 600 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jay Wells sold 500 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 125.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $23,984,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,243,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 466,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.