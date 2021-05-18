Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.46 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

