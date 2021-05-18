Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $53.97. Approximately 10,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 23,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04.

