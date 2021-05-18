Project Pai Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $38.80 million and $3.49 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034685 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,749,151,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,060,593 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

