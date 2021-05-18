Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after buying an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. Prologis has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

