Propy (PRO) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002804 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Propy has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $80.60 million and $367,031.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.62 or 0.01469957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00118642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,350,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

