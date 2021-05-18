ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) Trading Up 0.8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $83.43. Approximately 87,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 145,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.