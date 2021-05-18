ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY remained flat at $$5.12 during trading on Tuesday. 172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

