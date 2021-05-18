Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is Altium Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.7% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTGX traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,353. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

