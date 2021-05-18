Providence First Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

