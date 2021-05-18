ProxyNode (PRX) One Day Volume Tops $22.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $52,896.54 and $22.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00699136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006417 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00017856 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.85 or 0.01619130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,991,003 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

