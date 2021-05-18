PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Shares Up 0.7%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. 322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.