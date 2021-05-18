PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Shares Down 1.2%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

About PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PTT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.