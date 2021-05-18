Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $8.97 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $327,271.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00081417 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

