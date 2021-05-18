Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.79 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LUNG stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,462. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,391 shares of company stock worth $30,302,939 over the last quarter.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

