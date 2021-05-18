Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Puradyn Filter Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.

