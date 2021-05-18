PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Up 1%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.59. Approximately 757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PureTech Health from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.11% of PureTech Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

PureTech Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

