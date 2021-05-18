Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $41.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 95.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $541,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $35,788,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

