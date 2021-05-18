Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. 8,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -104.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Purple Innovation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

