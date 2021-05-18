PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Hits $258,985.39

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $258,985.39 and approximately $510.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,854.12 or 1.00617220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00313309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004036 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.