Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DVN. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.