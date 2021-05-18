Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Cut by Barrington Research

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in ICF International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

