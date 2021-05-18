Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kelly Services in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of KELYA opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.