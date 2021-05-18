Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Cap of $811,868.56

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $811,868.56 and approximately $38,498.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

