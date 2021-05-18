Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CFO Mark J. Murphy Sells 3,000 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.07 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

