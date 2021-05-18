QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,159. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

