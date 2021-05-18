Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0614 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $43.86 million and approximately $866,705.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

