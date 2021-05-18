QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Reaches $146.43 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $146.43 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.01490665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00063636 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.