QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Capitalization Reaches $149.47 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $149.47 million and $18.87 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $935.64 or 0.02363093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

