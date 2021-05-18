QunQun Market Cap Hits $6.33 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.61 or 0.01461477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00118380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00063023 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

