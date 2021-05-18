Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $4,573.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 384.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

