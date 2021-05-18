R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 52,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

