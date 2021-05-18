Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.68 million.

Several research firms have commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.