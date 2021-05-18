Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Up 44.3% This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $234,211.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00088899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00401027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00228112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.14 or 0.01329414 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044316 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,125,630 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.