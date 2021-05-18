Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $7,951.26 and $64.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00094310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00392497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00235063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005033 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.46 or 0.01383314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048038 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.