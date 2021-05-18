Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

RAIN stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

