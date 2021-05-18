Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.
NASDAQ RAIN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90.
About Rain Therapeutics
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
