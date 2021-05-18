Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.