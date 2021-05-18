Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAIN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080 over the last ninety days.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

