Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Sells $37,541.91 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 1,093,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,561. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,174,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 22.1% during the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 530,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.