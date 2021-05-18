RAMP (RAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.58 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $120.58 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.01409831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00115873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00061451 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,942,916 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.